|
|
Mrs. Vera B. (Larrabee) Kass, of Waltham, died Friday, November 29, 2019 at Maristhill Nursing Home. She was 86. Vera was born in Waltham on March 22, 1933, a daughter of the late Clinton and Blanche (Yeomans) Larrabee, and was a lifelong resident. She was a graduate of the Waltham Trade School where she trained as a hairdresser and was also a member of the high school cheerleader squad. For forty years she operated a local home cleaning business with her late husband, William R. Kass. In retirement Vera was an active member and volunteer at the Stanley Senior Center, the Waltham Garden Club and the Waltham Philharmonic Orchestra, all places where she spent many happy hours and made many friends. She leaves her children, Donna M. Stegner (Tym) of Bolton and Kevin R. Kass (Lois) of Watertown, six grandchildren, one great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews. Vera was also the mother of the late William N. Kass and a sister of the late Maurice, Clinton, Ralph and Raymond Larrabee, Charlotte Burns and Betty Medaglia. Family and friends will honor and remember Veras life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Thursday, December 5th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Friday morning where her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12, 2019