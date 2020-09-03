Victor F. Wilson, of Waltham, died at home on Monday, August 17, 2020 following a period of declining health. He was 96. Vic was born in Boston on March 6, 1924, a son of the late Esther (Corcoran) and Victor F. Wilson, Sr. and graduated from Mechanic Arts High School in Boston in 1941. After high school he worked for a short time as a draftsman at The Submarine Signal Company (which later became the defense contractor, Raytheon), before joining the military during World War II. Vic enlisted in May of 1943 and began combat pilot training with the United States Army Air Force. However, in April of 1944 the Army had to curtail the AAF training program in preparation for Operation Overlord; the invasion of Normandy. By November of that year, Vic shipped off to Europe, now with the 2nd Battalion, 417th Infantry Division. He served on the crew of a 57 mm anti-tank gun as a bazooka operator, protecting the weapon and his comrades from enemy fire. Within days of his arrival in Europe the infamous Battle of the Bulge began. Vic's Army career didn't end until his unit met up with elements of the Russian Army deep into Germany, signaling the end of the war in Europe in May, 1945. After the returning home Vic started his career as a mechanical design engineer working for Litton, which built navigation and electronic warfare equipment and later, at Itek, another US defense contractor that specialized in camera systems for reconnaissance satellites. In 1951 he married Waltham native Kathleen F. Burke in Saint Charles Borromeo Church and the pair soon made Waltham their lifelong home. Vic was a man of many interests and talents that included photography, reading, creative writing and woodworking. He and his family spent many happy summer vacations at the Cape and he enjoyed several sports; swimming, tennis and baseball especially, and was a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox. In addition to his wife of sixty-nine years, Kathleen, he leaves his children, Stephen Wilson (Margaret) of Shirley, David Wilson (Nancy Rea) of Concord, Janice Allegretto (Richard) of Westford and Kathleen Clarke of Townsend; his grandchildren, Abigail, Matthew, Victoria, Elizabeth, Nicholas, and Jillian and his great-grandson, Thaddeus. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Friday, August 21st, in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham. Burial followed in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store