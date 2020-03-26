|
Mr. Vincent 'Vinnie' Trivisano, of Waltham, died Friday, March 20, 2020 at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge. He was 92. Vinnie was born on February 14, 1928 in Orsara diPuglia, Italy, a son of the late Michele and Luisa (Cotugno) Trivisano. Following World War II, and after having served with the Italian Army, he immigrated with his parents and brothers to Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. There the family started a new life farming and opening an 'old school' Italian Market. On a trip East to visit relatives Vinnie met Waltham native Olga Cacace and the pair were married in Sacred Heart Church in Waltham. They made Waltham their lifelong home. Vinnie began taking college courses and started work at the W.R. Grace Company before landing a job with the Polaroid Company in Waltham. He worked there until his retirement as a chemical lab technician in the film developing department. At home he was an expert chef and took great pride in his garden full of lush plants, vegetables and his specialty, tomatoes, where he carefully nurtured them from 'seedling to sauce'. In addition to his beloved wife of sixty-one years, Olga E. (Cacace) Trivisano, he leaves his children, Luisa DiIeso and her husband, Nicholas, of Marlborough and Maria Hays and her husband, Charles, of Manchester, Maine; his grandchildren, Nicholas Vincent DiIeso (Amanda), Christina (DiIeso) Clark (Tim), Charles Hays (Makenzie) and Kathryn (Hays) York (Pete); his brother, Leonard Trivisano of Vancouver, British Columbia and many nieces and nephews. Vinnie was also a brother of the late Pasquale Trivisano. Family and friends honored and remembered Vincent's life during a private ceremony in The Joyce Funeral Home in Waltham. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
