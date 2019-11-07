|
Mrs. Virginia T. (Spang) McManama died at home on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was 96. Virginia, a longtime resident of Belmont, was born in Quincy on May 26, 1923, the daughter of the late Joseph P. Spang and Mary (Lorenz) Spang. She graduated from Notre Dame Academy in 1941 and from Radcliffe College in 1945. She was a sister of the late Anna M. Peck, Marguerite L. Spang, William F. Spang, Carl F. Spang, Robert L. Spang, Barbara L. Lamothe, John L. Spang, half-brother Joseph P. Spang, and half-sister Marie F. Spang. Summers were spent with her siblings helping run the south shore Spang Family Resort, Fieldston-On-The-Atlantic. For seventy-four years Virginia was married to Dr. George McManama, who passed away on October 20, 2019. Virginia and George moved to Belmont in 1950 where they raised seven children. Virginia was a devoted wife and mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and loved nothing more than spending time with her big family. As her children's biggest fan she spent countless hours at singing concerts, ice hockey games, tennis matches and many other events. When not managing the household, Virginia volunteered for the Boston Symphony, Radcliffe College Reunion Committee, McLean Hospital, Mount Auburn Hospital and the Belmont Garden Club. A true patron of the Arts, Virginia attended Friday afternoons at the BSO, Thursdays at the Huntington Theatre and many exhibits at the Museum of Fine Arts. Virginia and George both loved their tennis gam- es and soc- ial events at the Belmont Hill Club. Later in life they enjoyed traveling the world. Virginia leaves her daughters Marybeth Crabtree (Paul) of Naples, Florida, Janet Linehan (Mark) of Cotuit, Carol Berry of Westwood, Virginia Duffy (Mike) of Andover and Deborah McManama of Wake Forest, North Carolina; her sons Dr. George McManama Jr. (Rhonda) of Mashpee and Robert McManama (Diane) of Kennebunk, Maine; thirty-two grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and their families Family and friends will honor and remember Virginia's life by attending her Funeral Mass on Friday, November 8th in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest Street, Boston 02135, thehome.org/give. Virginia T. McManama's family would like to thank the nursing staff at the Mount Auburn Hospital for their loving and compassionate care of their mother. To offer condolences online, please visit www. JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Nov. 7 to Nov. 14, 2019