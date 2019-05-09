|
Mr. Walter T. McGovern, Sr., of Waltham, died on Wednesday May 1, 2019 in Good Samaritan Hospital, Brockton. He was 88. Walter was born in Waltham on October 19, 1930, a son of the late James B. 'Terry' and Lillian M. (Rennie) McGovern. He graduated from Waltham High School with the class of 1949 and then enlisted in the United States Navy and served during the Korean Conflict. On April 18, 1954 he married Marion G. Johnson at Saint Stephen's Church in Framingham. He began working at Woodland Dairy before taking a job with Barrett and Turner, a dairy wholesaler in Malden, where he worked for more than twenty-five years. After that he worked at Verizon in Southborough until his retirement. Walter loved spending time with his family at their cottage in South Dennis where his favorite beaches were Cold Storage and Mayflower. He was also an avid Boston sports fan but his favorite team was always the Red Sox. For over 18 years he had volunteered delivering meals for the Meals on Wheels program in Waltham where he made many friendships. He leaves his beloved wife of 65 years, Marion G. (Johnson) McGovern; his children, Judith A. 'Jody' Brennan (Will iam) of Milford and Richard S. 'Rick' McGovern (Janice) of Franklin; his grandchildren, William, Andrew and Miriam Brennan and James, Brian and Jason McGovern; his great-grandchildren, Britlyn, Brielle, Nicholas and Abigail Brennan and Gwenyth and Baxter McGovern and is also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. He was also the father of the late Walter T. McGovern, Jr. and brother of the late Arthur, Paul, Francis and Robert McGovern. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Tuesday, May 7th, in Saint Charles Chapel, 51 Hall Street, Waltham. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels, 488 Main Street, Waltham, MA 02452. To offer condolences online, please visit www. JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from May 9 to May 16, 2019