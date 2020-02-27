|
|
Wayne E. Boucher Jr. died February 18, 2020 after a gradual decline in health. Wayne was born on January 7, 1947 in Denver, Colorado. Wayne is survived by his devoted wife of over 50 years, Jeanne, and their children: Wayne, Nicole (Dominic) Philip, Caleb (Bethamy), and Nathan; sisters: Lisette Boucher, Gabrielle Singer (birth name Yvonne), Suzanne Carpenito, Jacqueline Eckert; brother LaMarr Boucher; half sisters: Jeanette Bray and Ivaloyn Pryor; five beautiful grandchildren: Grace, Anna, Abigail, Ronan and Rian; and many brothers and sisters in faith. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents Wayne E. Boucher, Sr. and Billee Lou Boucher. Wayne grew up a country boy who spent as much time as possible outdoors in his early years. He served in the U.S. Navy for four years and married the sweetest girl he ever laid eyes on. He became one of Jehovah's Witnesses and his faith became the foundation of his reasoning and purpose. Wayne was a self-taught man, good with his hands and very skilled at carpentry and leatherwork. He had a strong affection for dogs and horses, never lost his love for fishing and always appreciated a sharp knife. "Big" Wayne left a big impression on the people he met. He was a story-teller, specializing in tall tales, and liked to entertain people. Wayne was a dreamer who appreciated country music, good food, a tall drink, and a cool breeze. A Memorial Talk will be held at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 1672 Washington Street, West Newton on Saturday, February 29th at 2 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's, 1672 Washington Street, West Newton, MA 02465 or to , Ste. B-102, 75 Sylvan Street, Danvers MA 01923. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Feb. 27 to Mar. 5, 2020