William F. "Bill", Callahan Jr., of Braintree, passed away unexpectedly at his home, on Sunday, January 12, 2020, he was 59 years old. Born and raised in Waltham, Bill was a graduate of Waltham High School, Class of 1978. Bill was a man of many jobs throughout his life, from Star Market to Smart Routes, and most recently he worked at South Middle School in Braintree as a custodian, or an Environmental Engineer, as he would call it! Bill will be sorely missed by everyone, from family to friends and neighbors. Bill was the husband of Susan (Braudis) Callahan, and they were about to celebrate their 30 year anniversary with a trip to Rome this fall. The light of Bill's life were his two daughters, Kathleen Marie Henry and her husband Matt of Hagerstown, MD, and Meaghan Elizabeth Callahan and her loving companion Charlie Yon of Medway. Bill was the dear son of Zita (MacGillivray) and the late William Callahan Sr. of Waltham. Bill was the devoted brother of Maryjane Callahan of North Chelmsford, Dan and Tricia Callahan of Boxborough, Noreen and Dan DAmico of Wayland, and Shawn Callahan of Dublin, Ireland. Bill was the son-in-law to Paul Braudis and the late MaryLou Braudis of Dorchester, and Godfather to Timothy Callahan of Boxborough. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Monday, January 20th, in St Clares Church, 1244 Liberty St., Braintree. Burial was in St. Mary's Cemetery, Randolph. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to the Miracle League of Massachusetts, PO Box 524, Acton, MA 01720. For online condolences, please visit www.cartwright funeral.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Jan. 30 to Feb. 6, 2020