William "Billy" H. Thompson, age 81, of Waltham, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020 at the Meadow Green Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Born on July 19, 1938 in Waltham Massachusetts, Billy was the son of William and Mae (Ford) Thompson and brother of Janet Lyons. Billy is survived by his wife Helen (McHugh); his sons, William Jr. of Saugus and his girlfriend Kerry Grogan, and Chris of Waltham and his girlfriend Lori Solomon; the boys mother Pam (Leahy) Thompson and her boyfriend Camille Boucher; and his granddaughters Jacqueline, Jenna, Amanda and Adrianna. Billy will be remembered for his sense of humor and for being a doting, fun-loving grandfather who would do anything for "his girls." He was also a devoted step-father of Patricia Maher, Bill (Smith) Dante, Julie Smith, the late Don Smith, James Smith, Teresa Dawson, Michele (Dawson) Burns and Lori (Dawson) Urizar. Step-grandfather to Jeffrey Mahar, Kenneth Caliri, Tyler Smith, Molly Smith, Lauren and Meaghan Burns, and Mariana and Isabel Urizar. Due to current CDC guidelines regarding social distancing, a private Graveside Service was already held in Calvary Cemetery in Waltham.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2020