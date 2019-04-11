|
|
William Paul McIvor, "Bill," died March 25, 2019 in Venice, Florida. Born to Edward and Dorothy McIvor on February 24, 1947, in Waltham, MA, Bill is predeceased by his parents and brothers Edward Jr. and Peter Michael McIvor. Bill is survived by his wife, Johanne (Holt) McIvor, of Southborough, Massachusetts, his sons Edward McIvor and Matthew (Jennifer Corcoran) McIvor and granddaughter, Rachel McIvor, his sister, Susanne McIvor, formerly of Waltham, his brother, Robert (Lori Nierman) McIvor, of Mansfield, and several nieces and nephews. Bill grew up in Waltham, MA, and was a proud graduate of Waltham High School, Boston State, and Boston College. He resided in Southborough, Massachusetts. Bill was an exceptional educator, full of love and compassion for all his students and faculty, and had worked most recently for St. Pauls Choir School, Cambridge, Massachusetts, as well as Hudson, Millis, and Waltham Public Schools. He was a commissioned officer in the Artillery Branch of Massachusetts National Gua- rd, Yankee Division. Bill loved barbershop singing and was an avid member of Worcester Men of Song and Lemon Bay Chord Company. Bill was the unofficial" assistant director for Music Unlimited. He was passionate about camping, having spent many happy summers on the shores of Wyonegonic and Winona Camps in Maine. Services were held at Farley Funeral Home, Venice, Florida. In May, a celebration of Bills life will be held in Waltham, Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers and to honor Bills love for education and music, a scholarship foundation has been created. Please consider donating through Bill McIvors Facebook page. To share a memory of Bill or to leave a condolence for the family visit www. farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Apr. 11 to Apr. 18, 2019