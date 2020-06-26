To the O'Reilly family, I am so sorry for your loss. We had so much fun and you had a heart of gold. Always smiling and loving life. I love you my friend and may God bless you.
Love you
Yogi
Mr. William T. O'Reilly, of Waltham, died Monday, June 15, 2020 at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital following a period of declining health. He was 67. Bill was born and raised in Waltham and was one of twelve children born to the late Thomas W., Sr. and Catherine E. (Gallagher) O'Reilly. He was a lifelong resident and a 1972 graduate of Waltham High School. He was the much loved brother of Ellen Kelly (Edmund) of Lee, Joanne DeProfio (Michael) of Bluffton, South Carolina, Suzanne DiBona (Bruno) of Newton, Patrick O'Reilly (Cheryl) of Laconia, New Hampshire, John J. O'Reilly, Margaret Gentile, both of Waltham, Richard O'Reilly of Laconia, New Hampshire, James O'Reilly of Waltham and the late Mary Wade, Thomas O'Reilly, Jr. and Catherine Bevington. Bill also leaves his brother and sister-in-law, Gary Bevington and Joanne O'Reilly and many nieces, nephews and their families. His Funeral Mass was celebrated on Friday, June 19th, in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to the World Wildlife Fund at www.worldwildlife.org. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Jun. 26 to Jul. 3, 2020.