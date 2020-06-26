William T. O'Reilly
1953 - 2020
Mr. William T. O'Reilly, of Waltham, died Monday, June 15, 2020 at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital following a period of declining health. He was 67. Bill was born and raised in Waltham and was one of twelve children born to the late Thomas W., Sr. and Catherine E. (Gallagher) O'Reilly. He was a lifelong resident and a 1972 graduate of Waltham High School. He was the much loved brother of Ellen Kelly (Edmund) of Lee, Joanne DeProfio (Michael) of Bluffton, South Carolina, Suzanne DiBona (Bruno) of Newton, Patrick O'Reilly (Cheryl) of Laconia, New Hampshire, John J. O'Reilly, Margaret Gentile, both of Waltham, Richard O'Reilly of Laconia, New Hampshire, James O'Reilly of Waltham and the late Mary Wade, Thomas O'Reilly, Jr. and Catherine Bevington. Bill also leaves his brother and sister-in-law, Gary Bevington and Joanne O'Reilly and many nieces, nephews and their families. His Funeral Mass was celebrated on Friday, June 19th, in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to the World Wildlife Fund at www.worldwildlife.org. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.

Published in Waltham News Tribune from Jun. 26 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
JUN
19
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
June 19, 2020
To the O'Reilly family, I am so sorry for your loss. We had so much fun and you had a heart of gold. Always smiling and loving life. I love you my friend and may God bless you.
Love you
Yogi
Johanna Szabo-Blenkhorn
Classmate
June 18, 2020
Billy you where my uncle Freddie's best friend I have a lot of memories of you coming to our house cause uncle lived with us my nana loved you I know you are up in heaven having a beer with him and many laughs and catching up on all your fun times give my uncle and my nana a hug for me as I know they both greeted you with open arms rip billy
Kim Guy
Family Friend
June 17, 2020
Billy, so many great memories and fun times, we had plenty of laughs when you and Freddie got together. You had the biggest heart and just a good friend to all., My thoughts to your family and friends, RIP Billy.
leigh miller
Friend
June 17, 2020
My deepest condolences to a Lakeview Icon! As ever changing times, I could always count on seeing Billy walking Lae St or the Wal-Lex Plaza! Sending prayers that he is in a better place.
Debbie Withrow
Acquaintance
June 17, 2020
Bill
We love you and are glad your pain and suffering are over.
May God grant you eternal rest.
Joanne De Profio
Family
June 17, 2020
Pat and Cheryl,

I am so sorry for your families loss. May all the good memories console you in the says ahead.

With deepest sympathy and condolences.

Patty Famosi Bertrand
Patty Bertrand
Family Friend
June 17, 2020
RIP Billy
Robyn Lane
