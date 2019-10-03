|
Mrs. Yvonne M. (Brouillette) (Tashjian) Gaudet, of Lexington, died on September 23, 2019 at the Parmenter Hospice House in Wayland. She was 94. Yvonne was born in Cambridge on February 21, 1925, one of five children born to the late William and Blanche (Vezina) Brouillette and was raised in Arlington. She was a graduate of Arlington High School. She worked during the war years in the photography department at Filene's in downtown Boston where she took many treasured portrait photos of servicemen to send home to their families. It didn't take long after meeting Yvonne to know she had many interests and talents that matched her beauty both inside and out. She was a consummate hostess who made guests feel welcome and at home. Her kindness and generosity will always be remembered by those who knew her. On January 21, 1984 she married J. Edward Gaudet at Saint Brigid's Church in Lexington. She was a talented oil paint artist and enjoyed tending to her meticulous yard and garden. A Lexington resident for most of her life, Ed and Yvonne also spent many happy winters at their home in Fort Myers, Florida. She had a genuine love for life's gifts but what truly brought her peace was the faith that sustained her throughout her whole life. She was a faithful parishioner of Saint Brigid's Church in Lexington and more recently Our Lady's Church in Waltham. Yvonne was predeceased by her first husband, Char- les Tashjian, her step-daughter, Diane M. Skarbek, and her siblings Beatrice Hamel, Robert Brouilette, and Lorraine Quinn. In addition to her husband, Ed, she leaves her granddaughter, Nicole M. Skarbek of Waltham, her brother George Brouilette of Groton, her close friends David and Karen Wright of Lexington and many nieces, nephews and their families. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Monday, September 30th, in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham. Burial followed in Mt. Feake Cemetery, Waltham. Yvonne's family would like to acknowledge with grateful appreciation the tender care she received at The Commons in Lincoln, the Parlin Hospice Home in Wayland and from Right at Home caregivers in Bedford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Saint Vincent dePaul Society, c/o Our Lady's Parish, 920-R Trapelo Road, Waltham, MA 02452. To offer condolences online, please visit www. JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2019