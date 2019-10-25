|
ANDERSON, Allan I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Allan Anderson. Allan was a proud husband to his beloved Rosemary, a conservationist and a champion of the Whanganui community. I knew Allan, like many others, for the years of service he gave to his community. We sat alongside one another on the Whanganui District Health Board and our paths frequently interwove onto and into local communities and politics. Allan represented Whanganui as a councillor and was our National Party candidate in 1986. Although not elected, he captured the hearts and minds of many continuing his enduring service to the Party and to others. Allan was a man of sincere and profound love for his wife, Rosemary, and devotion to his church. He always shared his thoughts on issues with a finishing touch of a humanitarian or Christian message - such was the strength of his values, beliefs and convictions. He lived life as he practiced his beliefs - with love and care, and a story to share! Allan's dedication to his community and environment, particularly our native life and birds at Bushy Park Sanctuary, will be missed but not forgotten. A stalwart of our Whanganui has taken reprieve into enduring rest and repose. A totara has fallen and a rangatira of our Whanganui - now to rest. May he rest with the enduring love, regard and respect from whanau, friends and community. E moe e te rangatira - haere atu ra e. Harete Hipango, MP for Whanganui.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 25, 2019