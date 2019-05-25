|
|
GIBB Olive Ida Passed away 36 years ago tomorrow on 26.05.1983 My Star in Heaven I am sending a dove to heaven With a parcel on its wing, be careful when you open it It's full of beautiful things. Inside are a milliaon kisses, wrapped in a million hugs To say how much I miss you and send you all my love. I hold you close within my heart and there you will remain To walk with me throughout my life, Until we meet again Your loving daughter Barbara
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on May 25, 2019