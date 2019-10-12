Home

Johanna Judith Zeilstra (Anne) (nee Zittersteijn). Pierre and Sietse extend a heartfelt thank you to family and friends who paid their respects to our Johanna. We so truly appreciate the wonderful cards, letters, flowers and baking you so generously gave. We also convey a deep sense of gratitude to James and Marty from Dempsey and Forrest for their compassion and assurance at such a sensitive time. Please accept this as a personal thank you.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 12, 2019
