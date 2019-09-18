Home

RATANA In remembereance of our esteemed Father and Leader, the late Tahupotiki Wiremu Ratana. Passed away September 18, 1939. Time takes away the edge of grief, but memory turns back every leaf. We know his spirit is with us. To live in the hearts of those he loved is not to die. He whakamaharatanga tenei ki to matou Matua, Kai-Arahi kia Tahupotiki Wiremu Ratana Kua okioki nei Tona ti-nana, i hoki ai Tona Wairua, ki Tona Kai-Tono-Mai ite 18 o Hepetema, 1939. Ahakoa Tona tinana kua wehe ia matou ko Tona wairua, e kore e ngaro i roto i nga ngakau o te hunga e aroha ana kia ia.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2019
