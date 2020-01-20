|
RATAPU-WANOA, Acacia-Marie Hayley Te Atarangi. Our beautiful Acacia- Marie passed peacefully on 18 January 2020. Daughter of Angela Wilks and Julian Ratapu-Wanoa. Loving sister to Ngahuia and mother to Aahana Ratapu- Sharma, and Ailish- Rose Sharkey. Beloved wife to Isaac Sharkey. Acacia will lay at Kaiwhaiki Marae. Her final service will take place at 11am on Tuesday 21 January 2020, then interment at Namukura. All welcome for hākari. We sincerely thank all medical professionals involved in Acacia's care throughout her life. "Ko te pō te kai hari i te ao Ko te mate te kai hari i te ora"
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Jan. 20, 2020