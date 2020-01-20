Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Acacia-Marie RATAPU-WANOA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Acacia-Marie Hayley Te Atarangi RATAPU-WANOA

Add a Memory
Acacia-Marie Hayley Te Atarangi RATAPU-WANOA Notice
RATAPU-WANOA, Acacia-Marie Hayley Te Atarangi. Our beautiful Acacia- Marie passed peacefully on 18 January 2020. Daughter of Angela Wilks and Julian Ratapu-Wanoa. Loving sister to Ngahuia and mother to Aahana Ratapu- Sharma, and Ailish- Rose Sharkey. Beloved wife to Isaac Sharkey. Acacia will lay at Kaiwhaiki Marae. Her final service will take place at 11am on Tuesday 21 January 2020, then interment at Namukura. All welcome for hākari. We sincerely thank all medical professionals involved in Acacia's care throughout her life. "Ko te pō te kai hari i te ao Ko te mate te kai hari i te ora"
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Acacia-Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -