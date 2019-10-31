|
|
GOWER-JAMES, Ailsa Ngaire. 1931- 2019 Passed away peacefully at Kowhainui Rest home on 29 October 2019. Much loved wife of John. Special Mum of (the late) Mark, Wanda, Megan, and Claire. Loved Ailsa Gran to Adam, Tara, and Marcel Anstie; Bryn, Max, and Api Taiapa; Kate, Anna, and Sarah Gower-James, Hunter, Maddie and Connor Potter. Loved and respected Mother-in-law to Ron, Andrew, Ian, and Nicola. The song has ended but the melody lingers on In lieu of flowers a donation to Kowhainui Rest Home would be much appreciated and may be placed in the Chapel Atrium, or contact Trish (06 3491400). A service to celebrate Ailsa's life will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, Whanganui Saturday 2nd November 2019 at 2.00pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 31, 2019