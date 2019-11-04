Home

Alan Graham DICKASON

Alan Graham DICKASON Notice
DICKASON, Alan Graham. Born 15th October 1940. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on the 1st of November 2019, aged 79. Much loved husband and soul mate of Lynn. Treasured father of Hayden and Andrea (Taupo) Deidre Little (Auckland) and cherished fun loving dada to Oscar and Bolli (the cat). Life is not measured by the years you live, But by the love you gave and the things you did. A happy smile and a heart of gold. These are the memories that we hold. A service will be held at the Tamaki Yacht Club, 30 Tamaki Drive on Thursday 7th November at 1pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Alan's name to the National Heart Foundation, PO Box 17-160 Greenlane, Auckland 1546. Communication C/- Sibuns, 582 Remuera Rd, Remuera Auckland 1050.
