Albert Earl Paul. (Earl) PARKER

Albert Earl Paul. (Earl) PARKER Notice
PARKER, Albert Earl Paul. (Earl) Reg. No: A898219. WO First Class/ Captain RNZIF. Peacefully on October 13, 2019 surrounded by his loving family, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Norma. Much loved father of Bevan (deceased), Marie, and Linda. A loved Grandad of Patrick; Wiremu, Matthew, Cheyenne; Terri, Tenari, Lauren, and Sarah. A loved great grandad of all his great grandchildren. Special thanks to the Doctors and Nurses at Wanganui Hospital and Hospice Wanganui for their wonderful care of Earl and many thanks to the RSA and their members. In accordance with Earls wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 19, 2019
