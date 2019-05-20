Home

Albert MCGOWAN

McGOWAN, Albert. Passed away peacefully on 13th May 2019, aged 88. Very much loved husband of the late Rona. Loved father of Stuart, Cameron, and Dougal. Father-in- law of Sonya and grandfather to Kate and Lyndon. A private celebration of Albert's life was held on 18th May with the family. Special thanks to all those who contributed to the memories, joy, laughter and happiness in his life over the years. Albert, you were a gentle, caring and devoted husband and father. We will all miss you. RIP
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on May 20, 2019
