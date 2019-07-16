Home

GUTSCHLAG, Albert Noel (Noel). Peacefully at Whanganui Hospital aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Ngarie Gutschlag. Dearly loved by Berneice and Selwyn Holmes, and Alwyn Healey. Treasured Grandad of Gordon and Phillipa, Teresa, Rachel and Raymond and 11 Great Grandchildren. ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ Dearly loved husband of the late Peggy Jean. Loved father of Darrell, Tony, Heather, and Fiona. Loved Grandfather of Hamish, Shari, Alastair, Delilah, Deacon, and Chilli. Loved Great Grandfather of Maddison, Brooklyn, Olivia, Liam, Harper, and Payton. Messages to: 1 Konini Street Wanganui In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Whanganui would be appreciated and may be placed in the chapel atrium. A farewell to celebrate Noel's life will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street Wanganui, on Thursday 18th July 2019 at 2pm. You've left us with some wonderful memories.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 16, 2019
