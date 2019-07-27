|
|
|
GARFORTH Alexander Stuart (Stu) Stuart's family wish to express their heartfelt thanks to friends and all who supported us in various ways with flowers, cards, baking and visits during our recent loss of Stuart. Our special thanks to the staff of St John Ambulance who attended Stuart, their expertise and support were exemplory. Also the police officers who attended, for their compassionate support. Our special thanks also go to John Peill for a warm and meaningful service and to Dempsey & Forrest for a smooth and caring farewell to Stuart. And to the many who kindly supported us through this time, we thank you all. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 27, 2019