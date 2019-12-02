|
HULME, Alf. Peacefully in Kowhainui, with family by his side, on Friday, 29th November 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband and soul mate of Anne. Much loved Dad of Roger and Barb, Sandy and Wally Brown, and Donna and Matt Morgan. Loving Grandad of Jason, and Lisa; Carrissa, and Darren; Connor, and Mikaela; and his 5 and 8/9 great grandchildren. In memory of Alf donations to Kowhainui would be appreciated and may be left in the Chapel Atrium. A service to celebrate Alf's life will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, on Tuesday, 3rd of December 2019, at 2:00 PM
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Dec. 2, 2019