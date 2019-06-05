|
MORLEY, Alf. Peacefully in Hospice Whanganui on 3 June 2019 after a long and courageous battle, aged 64 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Faye. Much loved Dad of Aidan and Wendy, and Jemara and Bryan Mackie. Loved Grandad of Hunter, and Digger. In memory of Alf donations to Hospice Whanganui would be appreciated and may be placed in the Chapel atrium or sent to PO Box 4284 Wanganui. A service to celebrate Alf's life will be held in the Cleveland Chapel 179 Ingestre Street, Wanganui on his 65th birthday, Friday 7 June 2019, at 1pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on June 5, 2019