SPRINGFIELD, Alice Elizabeth (nee Hodge). 14/11/1936-8/11/2019. Passed away peacefully at Woburn Home by Enliven, Lower Hutt. Beloved wife of the late David. Dearly loved Mum and mother'n' law of Tim and Kay, Jane and Ron, Jo-anne, Dianne and Tiaki, the late Sonjia, Phillip and Cassy, Sam and Jen. Loved Nana and Great Nana to her many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations to Parkinson's or The Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be placed in the Chapel Atrium. Messages to the Springfield family may be sent C/- PO Box 7102, Wanganui 4500. A service to celebrate Alice's life will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, Wanganui on Thursday 14 November 2019 at 1pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Nov. 12, 2019