Alison Jean (n?e Bennett) SHEEDY

Alison Jean (n?e Bennett) SHEEDY Notice
SHEEDY, Alison Jean (n?e Bennett). Aged 92. Passed away peacefully at Shona Macfarlane Rest home, Lower Hutt. Very much loved wife of the late Jim, and special mother to Chris, Brian, Michael and the late Margaret. A loving sister to Val. Much adored Nanna of James, Andrew, Matthew, Kate, Ella and Bridie. Loved mother in law of Marsha, Bridget and Wendy and sister in law to Judith. Many thanks to the staff of Shona Macfarlane Rest Home in Lower Hutt for their love and care. A service to celebrate her wonderful life will be held at St Chads Anglican Church, Great North Road, Whanganui on Saturday, 28th September, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Sept. 23, 2019
