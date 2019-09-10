|
HOOPER, Allan Campbell. Peacefully at Sunhaven Rest Home on Saturday 7 September 2019, in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of Shona for 59 years. Cherished Dad of Bronwyn (deceased), Nigel, Adrienne, Stephanie, and Jennifer and Paul Bond. Adored Grandad of David, and Caleb; Nathan and Emily, and Joshua; Nicole, and Jaden. Great- Grandad of Jordan. Special thanks to the staff at Sunhaven for their tireless care of Allan. A service to celebrate Allan's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth on Wednesday 11 September 2019 at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Sept. 10, 2019