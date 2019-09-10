Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki 4312
06 759 2200
Resources
More Obituaries for Allan HOOPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan Campbell HOOPER

Add a Memory
Allan Campbell HOOPER Notice
HOOPER, Allan Campbell. Peacefully at Sunhaven Rest Home on Saturday 7 September 2019, in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of Shona for 59 years. Cherished Dad of Bronwyn (deceased), Nigel, Adrienne, Stephanie, and Jennifer and Paul Bond. Adored Grandad of David, and Caleb; Nathan and Emily, and Joshua; Nicole, and Jaden. Great- Grandad of Jordan. Special thanks to the staff at Sunhaven for their tireless care of Allan. A service to celebrate Allan's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth on Wednesday 11 September 2019 at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.