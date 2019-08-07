|
|
ENGLISH, Allan. 3/10/1932 - 3/8/2019 Died peacefully at Te Whanau Rest home, Levin. Previously of Wanganui and Otaki. Brother to Gerry and Sister-in-law Kay. Father and Father-in- law to Patrick and Irene, Michelle and Graeme Peter, Christine and Noel McBeth, Martin and Jeanette, Sheelah and Gerry Ranson, Rosie and Rod Pittams. Poppa, Grandad and Great Poppa to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A Mass will be held 11am Friday, 9 August at St Marys Catholic Church, Otaki. Communications to P.O Box 1143, Levin.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 7, 2019