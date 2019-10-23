|
ANDERSON, Allan Royce QSM JP On Monday 21st October 2019, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband and companion of Rosemary for 53 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Sharon and Russ Jackson, and Neil and Jane Anderson. Adored grandfather of Tom, Sam, Kate and Livs; and Fred, Benji, Vincent and Scarlett. Loved brother of Howard, Isobel and Jill and brother-in-law of Gordon (dec), Rex, and Richard and Lynette Herd. In lieu of flowers donations to The NZ Church Missionary Society would be greatly appreciated and can be left at Allan's Service. Friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate Allan's life at Christ Church Anglican Church, 243 Wicksteed Street, Whanganui, on Friday October 25 at 11.00 a.m. to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 23, 2019