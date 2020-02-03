Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services
24 Kuku Street
Taihape , Manawatu-Wanganui
06 3880452
Resources
More Obituaries for Allison BOWSHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allison Maria (Oopy) BOWSHER

Add a Memory
Allison Maria (Oopy) BOWSHER Notice
BOWSHER, Allison Maria (Oopy). Peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday 31st January 2020, aged 59 years. Dearly loved partner and soul mate of Peter. Cherished mother of Rachel, Shaun, Leanne, Sarah, and her baby Jessica. Proud Nunna of Rikaia, Kymani, and Kiahn. Beloved daughter of the late Harry and the late Elsie Bowsher and daughter-in-law of Rita and the late Rex Elwin. Much loved baby sister, adored cousin, and friend to many. A celebration of Ali's life will be held at Bennett's Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday 4th February 2020 at 1pm followed by interment in the Taihape Cemetery. Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services 06 3880452
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allison's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -