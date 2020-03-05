Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services
24 Kuku Street
Taihape , Manawatu-Wanganui
06 3880452
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St David's Presbyterian Church
Taihape
View Map

Allison McLean THOMAS

Add a Memory
Allison McLean THOMAS Notice
THOMAS, Allison McLean. Peacefully at her home in Taihape surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday 3rd March 2020. Dearly loved wife of Gary. A much loved mother and mother-in-law of Scott and Sarah, Craig and Carmen, and Matthew and Francina. Loved Gran of Amelia, Lisabel, Charlotte, and Max. Loved sister and sister-in- law of Nigel and Judy, and Rick and Jo. All messages to 12 Paradise Terrace, Taihape. Friends are invited to a celebration of Allison's life in St David's Presbyterian Church Taihape on Friday 6th March 2020 at 1pm followed by interment in the Taihape Cemetery. Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services 06 3880452
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allison's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -