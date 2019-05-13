KOPEKE, Althea Harata (nee Haitana). Passed away peacefully at Taumarunui Hospital: 12/05/2019 Dearly loved wife of Thomas (Tom) Turama Kopeke. Treasured Mum of Doug and Charmaine, Wally and Karen, Mo and James, Micky (deceased), Karen and the late Richie, Jim and Ez, Dave (deceased) and Keri, Bunj and Hori and Rach. Loving and devoted Nanny to her many mokos and moko mokos. Dearly loved and respected sister, aunty and friend. We will love you to eternity and beyond and will always keep you close with the many wonderful memories you have reigned upon us. All our love. Althea will be laying at Ngapuwaiwaha Marae, Taumarunui until 10:00am Tuesday 14th. Following karakia we will be travelling to Te Puke Marae, Raetihi where a service will be held on Wednesday 15th May at 11:00 am. Althea will then be taken to Tuhiariki Urupa, Para Para Road where she will be laid to rest beside her sons and whanau. Communications to 154 Taupo Road, Taumarunui 3920 TAUMARUNUI FUNERAL SERVICES FDANZ Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on May 13, 2019