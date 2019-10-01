Home

HADDON, Amiria Maikuku. He taonga i tuku iho mo te wa iti nei. Died 29 September 2019, in Palmerston North Hospital. Precious little darling baby girl of Vincent Jamieson and LCee Haddon. Darling little sister to Khole Payne, Lewis and Nixon Jamieson. Special mokopuna to James and Ngawai Haddon, John and Roz Jamieson and Mare and Cele Ponga. Precious niece of Anastasia, Trinity, Unity, Te-Heoarei, Toki-James, Chontae and Aaron Taingahue, Dion and Teara Ponga, Lakyn and Tiana, Jason and Tauraka Ponga, Pikihuia and Jess, and Te Whaikura. Our mokopuna Amiria will lay in state at 1456 Napier Rd, Ashurst until Tuesday morning 1st October. Our whanau will return to Te Wairoa-Iti Marae, Brassey St, Waverly South, Taranaki. The funeral service will take place at the marae 10am Wednesday morning before taking Amiria to be with Nanny Nanny and Kolo Kolo.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 1, 2019
