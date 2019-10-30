|
FARMER, Andrew John Passed away unexpectedly on 26th October 2019. Dearly loved partner, best friend and Rock of Kay Hooper. Loved Dad of Amanda and Johnny, Alex and Chelsea, and Megan. Special step-dad to Sam, Jason, Dale, Sharmaine and their partners. Doting grandad and Poppa Andrew to 13 special grandchildren. Treasured brother of Ruth and a great mate to many. A service to celebrate Andrew's life will be held at 27 Kate Street, Normanby on Friday 1st of November at 1.00pm followed by interment in the Waihi Cemetery, Pikituroa Road Normanby, Hawera. All communications addressed to the family of Andrew Farmer C/- P.O. Box 183 Hawera 4640
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 30, 2019