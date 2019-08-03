|
TAYLOR, Angela 'Fay' (nee Robertson). 1/1/1937 - 1/8/2019 Suddenly at home on Wednesday 1st August 2019, Aged 82 years. Loved wife of the late Noel Leslie (Aussie). Loved mother and mother- in-law of Roderick, Andrew and Monique, Stephen and Connie, and the late Michael and Gregory. Cherished Nana Fay of Mia, Cohen and Grace, Holly, Brooke and Blake. Treasured sister of Elizabeth, Alistair and the late Iain and Tane. A service to celebrate Fay's life will be held in the Cleggs Funeral Services Chapel on Tuesday 6th August 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Followed by cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Cystic Fibrosis NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications addressed to 'The family of Fay Taylor' C/- P.O. Box 657 Hawera 4640.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 3, 2019