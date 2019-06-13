|
KELLY, Ann (Johanna Maria). Peacefully on Tuesday 11th June 2019 at Taupo Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Aged 84 years. Loved wife of the late Kevin and loving mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Cheryl (Australia), Maria and Jeta (Taupo), Cheryl and Allan (Taupo), and Sean and Jo (Taihape). Devoted Nana to her 12 grandchildren and most beloved "Little Nana" to her 10 great grandchildren. "Finally at Peace" RIP The family wish to express their many thanks to all the wonderful staff at Taupo Hospital for caring for our precious mum and nana with such kindness. All messages to Sean Kelly, RD6 Taihape. A celebration of Ann's life will be held in St Mary's Catholic Church Huia St, Taihape on Friday 14th June 2019 at 1pm followed by interment in the Taihape Cemetery. Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services 06 3880452
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on June 13, 2019