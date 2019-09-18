Home

McGINITY, Anne Catherine Elizabeth (Sheehy) nee Cooper. On 17th September 2019 peacefully at Kowhainui Hospital. Loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Danny, Steve and Ange, Brent and Jill, Deb, and Fleur. Loved Nana to her 15 Grandchildren, Great Nana to 9, and Aunty to 12. Huge thanks to the caring Staff of both Nazareth and Kowhainui Rest Homes. God saw her growing weary, he did what he knew best, he wrapped his arms around her and whispered… 'come and rest.' Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service to celebrate Anne's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Friday 20th September 2019 at 1.00pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2019
