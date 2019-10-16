|
DODDS, Anne Elizabeth. On October 14, 2019 in Dunedin, Anne passed away peacefully with family close. Adored wife of the late Ron Dodds, very dearly loved Mum and mother-in-law of Marnie and Wayne Scott, Pam Dodds, Barb (Doddsy) and Pat Carson (Whanganui) Malcolm and Karen, Alan and Marion, Neil and Rachael, Peter, and the late Keith. A service for Anne will be held in Hope and Sons Chapel, 523 Andersons Bay Road, Dunedin, at 3.00pm on Friday October 18, followed by private cremation. Messages to 16 Babbage Place, St Johns Hill, Whanganui 4500, or leave a message on Anne's page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 16, 2019