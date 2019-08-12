|
HAAPU, Anne. (nee Tupe) Peacefully at New Plymouth Hospital on 10th August 2019, aged 84 years. Much loved wife of the late Samuel Marangai Haapu. Loved Mum of Shane and Deborah, Belinda (deceased), Sam and Lynne, and Theo. Loved Nan of Shayne Jnr, Arrion, Stacey, Jerome, and Lordtisha, and her great Moko's. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Anne's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Thursday 15th August 2019 at 1.30pm to be followed by interment in the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery. A Prayer Service for Anne will be held in the Chapel on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings at 6.00pm
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 12, 2019