Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne. HAAPU
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne. (Tupe) HAAPU

Add a Memory
Anne. (Tupe) HAAPU Notice
HAAPU, Anne. (nee Tupe) Peacefully at New Plymouth Hospital on 10th August 2019, aged 84 years. Much loved wife of the late Samuel Marangai Haapu. Loved Mum of Shane and Deborah, Belinda (deceased), Sam and Lynne, and Theo. Loved Nan of Shayne Jnr, Arrion, Stacey, Jerome, and Lordtisha, and her great Moko's. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Anne's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Thursday 15th August 2019 at 1.30pm to be followed by interment in the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery. A Prayer Service for Anne will be held in the Chapel on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings at 6.00pm
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne.'s passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.