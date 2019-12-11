|
|
EDWARDS Anne Maude (nee Matoe) Passed away 11.12.1989 Thirty years have flown by since you left us, but we carry you in our hearts and minds like it was yesterday. A beautiful Mum to Eugene, Dwayne and Frances, loved Nana of her 11 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren, a special sister to all her siblings and late wife of Owen. You were like a beautiful butterfly, life was short but you are never far away. Love you always Matoe & Edwards Whanau
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Dec. 11, 2019