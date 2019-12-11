Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anne EDWARDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Maude (Matoe) EDWARDS

Add a Memory
Anne Maude (Matoe) EDWARDS In Memoriam
EDWARDS Anne Maude (nee Matoe) Passed away 11.12.1989 Thirty years have flown by since you left us, but we carry you in our hearts and minds like it was yesterday. A beautiful Mum to Eugene, Dwayne and Frances, loved Nana of her 11 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren, a special sister to all her siblings and late wife of Owen. You were like a beautiful butterfly, life was short but you are never far away. Love you always Matoe & Edwards Whanau
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -