OLDING, Annette Gloria (nee Wicky) (nee Cane). On July 4, 2019 peacefully in Jane Winstone. Loved wife of Bill and loved life friend of John Wicky. Dearly loved Mum and mother-in-law of John and Louise, David and Lisa, Andrew and Kerri, Monique and James. A loved Nat Nat of Patricia, Frankie, John, Jason, Dylan; Ariscia; Harley, Kadin, and Sharnie. Loved Nan of all her great grandchildren. Cherished sister of Bobby, Gary, Chris, Louise, and Vanessa. In accordance with Annette's wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 9, 2019