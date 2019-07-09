Home

Annette Gloria (nee Cane) (Wicky) OLDING

Annette Gloria (nee Cane) (Wicky) OLDING Notice
OLDING, Annette Gloria (nee Wicky) (nee Cane). On July 4, 2019 peacefully in Jane Winstone. Loved wife of Bill and loved life friend of John Wicky. Dearly loved Mum and mother-in-law of John and Louise, David and Lisa, Andrew and Kerri, Monique and James. A loved Nat Nat of Patricia, Frankie, John, Jason, Dylan; Ariscia; Harley, Kadin, and Sharnie. Loved Nan of all her great grandchildren. Cherished sister of Bobby, Gary, Chris, Louise, and Vanessa. In accordance with Annette's wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 9, 2019
