|
|
TOY, Annette May. It is with sadness we say goodbye to the dearly loved wife of the late Colin, mother and mother in law to Hayden, Allister and Teresa, loving Nana to Henry, and Oscar, loved sister and sister in law to the Robertson and Toy families. Annette passed peacefully at the family home on Wednesday the 4th of September. Friends are invited to join family in celebrating Annette's life at Mass held at the Holy Family Catholic Church 22 Tawhero Street, on Wednesday 11th September at 11am. Messages care of Cleveland Funeral Home, PO Box 7102, Whanganui.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Sept. 7, 2019