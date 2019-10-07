|
WINMILL, Annette Rae. Of Marton, passed away peacefully at Whanganui Hospital surrounded by her loving family on Sunday 6 October 2019. Aged 75 years. Dearly loved wife of David. Loved Mum of Stephen (dec), and Russell and Diane. Adored Nana of Jessie, and Luke. In lieu of flowers a donation made to the Cancer Society will be appreciated and may be left in the Chapel entrance. Messages to the Winmill family may be sent c/- 18 Morris St, Marton. A service for Annette will be held in the Cobham Chapel, 18 Morris St, Marton on Wednesday 9 October 2019 at 2pm. Followed by private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 7, 2019