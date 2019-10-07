Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Annette WINMILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annette Rae WINMILL

Add a Memory
Annette Rae WINMILL Notice
WINMILL, Annette Rae. Of Marton, passed away peacefully at Whanganui Hospital surrounded by her loving family on Sunday 6 October 2019. Aged 75 years. Dearly loved wife of David. Loved Mum of Stephen (dec), and Russell and Diane. Adored Nana of Jessie, and Luke. In lieu of flowers a donation made to the Cancer Society will be appreciated and may be left in the Chapel entrance. Messages to the Winmill family may be sent c/- 18 Morris St, Marton. A service for Annette will be held in the Cobham Chapel, 18 Morris St, Marton on Wednesday 9 October 2019 at 2pm. Followed by private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annette's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.