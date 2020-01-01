|
MANIAPOTO, Anson Ihaia. Aged 49 years old, passed away peacefully on the 29th December 2019 at Joondalup Health Campus, Perth, Australia surrounded by his whanau. Dearly loved husband and soul mate of Lissa, dedicated and devoted father of Vaughan and Leonie and Rhys, son of the late Edie Ihipa Maniapoto (Hunter) and John Maniapoto. Cherised brother of Tangiwai, Wayne and Amelia, the late Taikura, Sheryl and Geoff, the late Darren and Whetu, Anjanette and Les, John and Mel and a much loved uncle, nephew, friend and brother inlaw to his Taniwha whanau. Anson will be laying at 31 Sandridge Street, Banksia Grove until his funeral service on Thursday 2nd January 2020 at 3.30pm to be held at Karrakatta Cemetery Chapel in Perth, Australia.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Jan. 1, 2020