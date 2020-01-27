|
ALABASTER, Anthony George (Tony). Peacefully at his home on Thursday 23 January 2020. Dearly beloved husband of the late Cynthia, loved father and father in law of Grant and Lianne, Carey and Joanne, and Suzanne and Mark. Loved grandad and great grandad of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Aged 78 years. "Our loved Dad has left the farm, together again with Mum" A celebration of Tony's life will be held in Bennetts Funeral Home Chapel, Kuku Street Taihape on Tuesday 28 January 2020 at 1pm, followed by interment in the Taihape Cemetery. Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services 06 3880452
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Jan. 27, 2020