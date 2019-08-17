|
KEANE, Arthur Condon. Passed away peacefully at New Vista Rest Home, Whanganui, on 8th August 2019, aged 92. Loved and loving youngest son of the late Emily and James, brother of Gladys (Connors), Joyce (Thompson), Jim, Mill (Barns), Alice (Bub Cuthbertson), George (all deceased), and Kath - Sr Kristine rsj. Caring and respected uncle of his many nieces and nephews and their families. As he wished, a graveside service for Arthur has taken place. Thanks to the carers from Geneva and the staff at New Vista who cared for him over the last months.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 17, 2019