CAMPBELL, Arthur Richard (Snow). Of Marton, passed away peacefully on Saturday 4 January 2020, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Dorothy. Treasured Dad of Diane, Darin and Karen, Graham and Angie, Kelvin (deceased), Pauline and David Spinks. Much loved Grandad of Spencer and Samantha, Great- Grandad of Aurora. "Will be sadly missed by us all." Our heartfelt thanks to the staff of Whanganui Hospital and St John Ambulance for their care of Snow. Messages to the Campbell family, C/- 18 Morris Street, Marton 4710. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance, PO Box 139, Marton 4741, would be appreciated and may be left in the Church foyer. A service for Snow will be held at the Living Hope Church, 2 Matai Street, Marton, on Friday 10 January 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by a private interment.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Jan. 7, 2020