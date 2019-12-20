|
THOMSON, Athol Armour. Passed away peacefully on Thursday December 19 2019 at Masonic Rest Home, Whanganui. Aged 95 years. Eldest son of the late Rita and Guy. Dearly loved brother of Joyce and Guy (both dec), Audrey, Bruce and Sandra. Loved Uncle Tatts of all his nieces and nephews and families. Our thanks to Masonic staff for their care and love. A service for Athol will be held at the Cobham Chapel, 18 Morris Street, Marton on Monday 23 December 2019 at 2:30pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Dec. 20, 2019