Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
18 Morris St
Marton, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-327 7029
Resources
More Obituaries for Athol THOMSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Athol Armour THOMSON

Add a Memory
Athol Armour THOMSON Notice
THOMSON, Athol Armour. Passed away peacefully on Thursday December 19 2019 at Masonic Rest Home, Whanganui. Aged 95 years. Eldest son of the late Rita and Guy. Dearly loved brother of Joyce and Guy (both dec), Audrey, Bruce and Sandra. Loved Uncle Tatts of all his nieces and nephews and families. Our thanks to Masonic staff for their care and love. A service for Athol will be held at the Cobham Chapel, 18 Morris Street, Marton on Monday 23 December 2019 at 2:30pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Athol's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -