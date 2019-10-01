|
NEWMAN, Audrey. Of Marton. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends. Aged 83 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Alan. Adoring Mum of Philip, Robert and Pat. Loved GG of Taylor (dec), Ashley; Erin, and Kimberley. Loved by her 4 Great Grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the NZ Child Cancer Foundation would be greatly appreciated and may be left in the hall entrance. Messages to the Newman family, C/O 18 Morris Street, Marton. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Audrey's life which will be held in the Friendship Hall, Morris St, Marton on Thursday 3rd October 2019 at 10.00AM.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 1, 2019