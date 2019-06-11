Home

Barbara Helen MORRISON

Barbara Helen MORRISON Notice
MORRISON, Barbara Helen. On June 8, 2019 peacefully at Summerset Rest Home surrounded by her loving family, aged 88 years. Cherished wife of the late Keith. Treasured Mum of Helen Cowen, Shirley and John Campbell, Chris and Dominique, Kathy and David Rastad, and Angela and Andrew Brownlie. Adored Gran of Robert; Kylie, Alexander, Melanie; Kaylee, Jacob; Kyle, Joel, Luke; Shelly, Hayden, and Mark and their partners. A loved great Gran of her 15 great Grandchildren. Beloved sister of Annette Cooper, and Michael Anderson. Special thanks to Healthcare NZ, their marvellous support workers, and the Summerset Care Centre staff for their exceptional care of our Mum. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Barbara's life at the Westmere Presbyterian Memorial Church, 51 State Highway 3, Wanganui on Friday June 14, 2019 at 1.00 p.m. to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on June 11, 2019
